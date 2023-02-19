Small but mighty: Mize cheer wins gold at NHSCC competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year, the Mize cheer team finished as the runners-up at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championships. This year, their goal was the gold, and they achieved that goal.

“We got second last year and that really just created a determination on us to do better and go and dominate this year,” said Delaney Smith, a senior on the cheer team.

“Working so hard for this and getting in second place last year, then winning this year, you can’t explain the feeling,” said senior Annalyse Slayton. “Being with all these girls, it was a great experience.”

The Bulldog cheer squad had their work cut out for them. The 24-member team won the Large Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day Division II gold medal. Division II includes schools with 1,300 or fewer students, but just 226 students attend Mize Attendance Center from grades 9-12.

“I didn’t for a single moment this year doubt their abilities,” said cheer coach Brooke King. “We knew what we were up against before we got there. So, I think that’s one reason they were not quite as intimidated by the larger schools.”

What made the experience a little easier for the girls, besides last year’s second-place finish, was knowing they had the entire community of Mize behind them.

“The environment around here in Mize is just something so special, and I’m so grateful, we’re so grateful, for the hometown we have, that can rally behind us and support us like they do,” Smith said.

“Coming from such a small town and going to such a big competition, it’s just amazing,” said senior Grace Anglin. “All the support we had were so grateful for everybody in Mize.”

The team will never forget the moment they found out they were national champs.

“It was unreal, truly it was amazing,” said senior Trinity Amason. “They had announced second place and second place wasn’t us, and we were just so in shock. It was so amazing, the feeling, I cannot just describe it. It was just so amazing.”

“Winning a national championship, it’s just a such a surreal experience,” Anglin said. “I don’t think I’ll ever be so happy in my life.”

Waiting for them when they returned to Mize was once again the support of the community. They had a parade through town, finished with fireworks, and when they returned to the school, posters congratulating them on their accomplishment lined the hallway.

“Coming back and seeing all the support our community shows us is such a surreal feeling, and we’re so grateful for our hometown,” Anglin said.

“It’s not just about cheer, it’s not just about hitting motions on a mat, it’s also about building school spirit and building town, spirit and community,” King said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.