Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

GoFundMe created for victim of Tate County shooting spree that left 6 dead

Chris Eugene Boyce
Chris Eugene Boyce(GoFundMe - Chris Boyce Killed in Mississippi Mass Shooting)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A family set up a GoFundMe page after a gunman killed their loved one in Tate County on February 17.

Richard Crum, 52, allegedly shot and killed Chris Eugene Boyce and five other people at three different locations in the Arkabutla community.

Boyce’s family is raising money to help pay for his funeral and memorial service. His younger sister Jaclyn described him as “dependable, loyal, hard-working, and practical.”

She says her oldest brother cared deeply for his family and showed unwavering support to his children and grandchildren.

“For those that want to show support and sympathy to the family during this time, we ask that money be put toward his funeral and memorial arrangements,” Jaclyn said on the GoFundMe post. “This was a very unexpected event and will be a heavy financial burden to bear. We greatly appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and generosity.”

She says any excess funds will go to Boyce’s daughter and one-year-old grandchild.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Enough’: President Biden responds to Mississippi shooting spree that left 6 dead
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State...
Gov. Reeves called Jackson ‘murder capital of the world.’ City leaders say that’s inaccurate.
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
The view Friday night from the Golden Nugget Casino of Biloxi Bay Bridge.
Vancleave man dead after motorcycle crash on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Latest News

Storms are possible Wednesday, but we are going to continue to keep an eye on the forecast!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Vicksburg Police arrest juvenile after vehicle chase ends in crash
Missing Meridian woman, Bertha Gowdy, pictures provided by Meridian Police.
MPD searching for missing Meridian woman
Strong to severe storms return mid-week!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast