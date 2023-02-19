Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

Warmer Temps and Our Weekly Storm Chances
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Increasing clouds through tonight will act like a blanket and keep us out of the freezer, during the overnight. The Magnolia State will see mostly sunshine again on Sunday with a few streaming clouds, warming to the upper 60s. You’ll notice “warming” will be the trend heading into next week, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected by Tuesday. Norms for mid-February should be 63/40. We’re going to feel more like April next week. Not surprising, our next rain chance will be mid-week, as that seems to be the pattern for us over the past several weeks. The warmer environment will help in thunderstorm development, mainly north of Interstate-20 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring thunderstorms, some possibly severe. A preliminary risk assessment has us at a level 2 risk out of 5. Still several days out. The WLBT First Alert Weather team will monitor the system.

