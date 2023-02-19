First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Increasing clouds through tonight will act like a blanket and keep us out of the freezer, during the overnight. The Magnolia State will see mostly sunshine again on Sunday with a few streaming clouds, warming to the upper 60s. You’ll notice “warming” will be the trend heading into next week, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected by Tuesday. Norms for mid-February should be 63/40. We’re going to feel more like April next week. Not surprising, our next rain chance will be mid-week, as that seems to be the pattern for us over the past several weeks. The warmer environment will help in thunderstorm development, mainly north of Interstate-20 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring thunderstorms, some possibly severe. A preliminary risk assessment has us at a level 2 risk out of 5. Still several days out. The WLBT First Alert Weather team will monitor the system.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.