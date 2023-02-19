First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer this week with Highs reaching into the 80s by Tuesday! Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday as well!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Another chilly start to the morning where we held onto cloud cover overnight. The Magnolia State will see mostly sunshine again on Sunday with a few streaming clouds, warming to the upper 60s. Today will be beautiful across the deep south!

As we head into the workweek

You’ll notice a rise in temperatures, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected by Tuesday. Norms for mid-February should be 63/40. We’re going to feel more like April next week. Not surprisingly, our next rain chance will be mid-week, as that seems to be the pattern for us over the past several weeks.

Strong to severe storms return mid-week!

The warmer environment will help thunderstorm development, mainly north of Interstate-20 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring thunderstorms, some possibly severe. A preliminary risk assessment has us at a level 2 risk out of 5. Still several days out. The WLBT First Alert Weather team will monitor the system.

