First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer this week with Highs reaching into the 80s by Tuesday! Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday as well!

The return of moisture and warm temperatures brings on the chances for strong storms by...
The return of moisture and warm temperatures brings on the chances for strong storms by Wednesday. Highs return to the low 80s by Tuesday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Another chilly start to the morning where we held onto cloud cover overnight. The Magnolia State will see mostly sunshine again on Sunday with a few streaming clouds, warming to the upper 60s. Today will be beautiful across the deep south!

As we head into the workweek

You’ll notice a rise in temperatures, with the upper 70s and low 80s expected by Tuesday. Norms for mid-February should be 63/40. We’re going to feel more like April next week. Not surprisingly, our next rain chance will be mid-week, as that seems to be the pattern for us over the past several weeks.

Strong to severe storms return mid-week!

The warmer environment will help thunderstorm development, mainly north of Interstate-20 on Tuesday. Wednesday and Wednesday evening, a cold front will bring thunderstorms, some possibly severe. A preliminary risk assessment has us at a level 2 risk out of 5. Still several days out. The WLBT First Alert Weather team will monitor the system.

