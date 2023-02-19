Careers
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Sunday on tap for us with temperatures in the upper 60s. Highs in the 80s return this week, with storms possible on Wednesday.

Looking at rain chances to return during the week and we even show the chances for strong...
Looking at rain chances to return during the week and we even show the chances for strong storms to return Wednesday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

We are tracking partially sunny skies, for the most part, this afternoon with Highs reaching into the middle to upper 60s. For the most part today, conditions have been calm and quiet.

Lows tonight will fall to the middle 60s, with cloud cover continuing into the overnight period.

As we head into the workweek, temperatures will be on the rise.

High for Monday and Tuesday rise into the upper 70s to the low 80s. The warmth is turning up as we get closer to Spring. Mostly cloudy for the start of the week, with some rain chances returning for us on Tuesday. Light rain chances try and return to the area. Lows to start the week fall only to the middle 60s.

Storms are possible Wednesday, but we are going to continue to keep an eye on the forecast!

Mid-week, we are watching the chance for strong to severe storms to return to the area. Highs on Wednesday reach into the middle 80s, with Lows falling to the upper 60s. Following our storms going into Thursday Highs remain in the middle 80s, with Lows falling to the low 60s.

End of the week, Friday Highs finally fall to the low 70s following the front. Some cooling off happens. Cloudy conditions continue across the south. Lows fall into the middle 50s Friday going into Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for showers in the area.

First Alert Forecast: