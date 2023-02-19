Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Capitol Police arrest juvenile, adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police arrested a juvenile and an adult after consecutive vehicle chases in Jackson.

Department of Public Safety press secretary Bailey Martin says officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet SUV around Bailey Avenue and Fortification Street.

Martin says there was a brief pursuit, however, the vehicle pulled over on Martin Luther King Jr. and Rondo Street. Officers took the driver, a juvenile, into custody. The juvenile is charged with multiple misdemeanor traffic law violations.

According to Martin, the passenger of the vehicle, Tyreice Wright, 20, moved into the driver’s seat and fled the scene while officers handled the driver.

Another pursuit ensued and ended after the driver collided with another vehicle on Ellis Avenue.

Wright is charged with aggravated felony evasion, possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm, failure to comply, and multiple misdemeanor traffic law violations.

There were minor injuries reported.

