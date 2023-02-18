Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Store clerk robbed at gunpoint at Natchez gas station; suspect steals $120

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man robbed a store clerk at a Natchez gas station at 4 a.m. on Saturday, The Natchez Democrat reports.

Natchez Police say the suspect wore a medical face mask as he entered the Exxon gas station on Homochitto Street and pointed a gun at the clerk.

“She gave him all the money that was in the register, which was about $120, and he left. No one was injured,” Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the suspect has not been arrested. If you have any information, please contact the Natchez Police Department at (601) 445-5565.

