Rebels begin 2023 season the same way they ended in 2022

Ole Miss baseball begins its National Championship defense with a win over Delaware
Ole Miss senior Peyton Chatagnier runs home after hitting a three-run home run in the Rebels...
Ole Miss senior Peyton Chatagnier runs home after hitting a three-run home run in the Rebels 11-2 opening day win over Delaware(Kasie Thomas/WLBT)
By Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The last time the Ole Miss baseball team played at Swayze Field, they lost 12-5 to #4 Texas A&M. After that game, the Rebels lost to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament, before going on a 10-1 run in the NCAA Regionals, Super Regionals, and College World Series.

Back at home on Friday, the Rebels were taking the field against Delaware as the defending champions.

Rebel legend Tim Elko threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game, and Hunter Elliott took over on the mound for the first game. Elliott finished with nine strikeouts and two earned runs in five innings pitched, but the offense was the highlight of the game for the Rebels.

Peyton Chatagnier gave the fans their first Swayze Shower of the year, driving in three with a home run in the bottom of the second, part of a six-run frame. In the eighth, T.J. McCants, Will Furniss, and Ethan Groff all homered, and the Rebels won 11-2.

“It was really cool, especially on a night like this,” Chatagnier said about the crowd at Swayze Field. “It’s a little bit chilly, it was cool to see these guys out here, come out and support us going nuts. It was a lot of fun. I think that’s what makes Swayze so awesome is that these guys show up every day, whether we’re playing midweek or a weekend series and it’s 40° outside, whatever it is, I think that’s just what makes Swayze and what makes Oxford awesome.”

The Rebels have two more games this weekend against the Blue Hens to open the season.

