MRA’s Josh Hubbard breaks career scoring record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 36-year-old record was broken Friday night in Hattiesburg, as Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior Josh Hubbard scored his 4,275th career point against Presbyterian Christian School. Needing just 26 points coming into the game, the record-breaking bucket came on a layup under two minutes left in the game.

The previous record was set in 1986 by Robert Woodard, who scored 4,274 points from 1982-86 at Houlka High.

Last year, Hubbard broke the MAIS career scoring record, which stood for 42 years prior.

Hubbard, who is committed to Ole Miss, is ranked as the top player in the state, according to 247sports.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.