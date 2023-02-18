Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
MRA’s Josh Hubbard breaks career scoring record

The record stood for 36 years
Josh Hubbard
Josh Hubbard(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone and Joseph Doehring
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 36-year-old record was broken Friday night in Hattiesburg, as Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior Josh Hubbard scored his 4,275th career point against Presbyterian Christian School. Needing just 26 points coming into the game, the record-breaking bucket came on a layup under two minutes left in the game.

The previous record was set in 1986 by Robert Woodard, who scored 4,274 points from 1982-86 at Houlka High.

Last year, Hubbard broke the MAIS career scoring record, which stood for 42 years prior.

Hubbard, who is committed to Ole Miss, is ranked as the top player in the state, according to 247sports.

