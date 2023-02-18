Jackson water manager could seek judge’s help in implementing new billing structure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water manager could seek a federal judge’s help in pushing through a new property value-based billing structure if state lawmakers try to block it.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said as much to U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate during a status conference on Friday, saying he expects implementing his proposal is “going to be a battle” and that he “may need your help.”

“Alright, I’m here,” Wingate said.

Henifin is proposing replacing the city’s current rate structure with a new one based on a home’s true assessed value.

The idea has sparked debate among residents and has prompted lawmakers to introduce two bills to block the proposal, both of which have passed out of their respective houses.

Currently, customers on Jackson water pay a set fee for every 748 gallons of water used.

Rep. Shanda Yates, who represents Northeast Jackson, says that doesn’t need to change.

She and several of her constituents met with Henifin Friday.

“My constituents and I are still largely of the opinion that it’s not consumption-based billing, but the [billing system] that’s the problem,” she said.

Yates authored H.B. 698, which would mandate municipalities charge for water based only on usage. The bill passed the House on a 83-26 vote, with four members absent or not voting and seven others voting present. The measure was transmitted to the Senate, where it was referred to the Senate Energy Committee.

A similar bill, S.B. 2338, passed out of the Senate and was referred to the House Public Utilities Committee.

Henifin, who was disappointed when those measures passed, says usage-based structures place a greater burden on lower-income families.

“In our traditional model, we set a rate that we think is more affordable for the lowest quintile of our population,” he told the court. “That’s a subjective determination made by people like me and my staff, and that could be six, eight, 10 percent of their household income.”

“Frankly, I find that terrible.”

Henifin’s new structure would be based on a home’s “true assessed value” and would charge customers a little less than $10 for every $10,000 in value their home is worth.

This table shows what water rates would be for Jackson water customers based on true assessed values of their properties. (WLBT)

Translated, a customer with a home valued at $100,000 would pay around $98.44 a month. A person with a home worth half that would pay around $49, according to a copy of Henifin’s financial plan.

Bills would be capped at $150, with less than 10 percent of Jackson’s 50,000 residential customers paying that amount.

Yates questions why the third-party manager is pushing the idea when the city is not getting rid of its metering system.

“He confirmed that the contract with the metering company would be too expensive to get out of,” she said. “Logistically, if we’re going to pay for meters, we need to use the meters.”

Meters are currently being installed by Sustainability Partners and its subcontractors.

Once all meters are in place, the contract will cost the city of Jackson about $10 million a year.

Henifin, who recently issued a stop order on meter installations only to reverse that decision in February, told the court a buyout of the SP contract would run around $60 million.

“There wasn’t a great savings to stopping them at the moment. In fact, there were no savings,” he told WLBT.

The 40-year public works veteran was named third-party manager as part of a federal court order signed in November.

He initially was set to take over the water infrastructure system. However, the city council asked that the order be amended to include Jackson’s troubled Water Sewer Business Administration Office.

Henifin says one reason behind the new structure is to help restore customers’ trust in their monthly statements.

“We’ve got eight and actually more than 10 years of failed metering issues with the Siemens contract. We weren’t doing well before,” he told the court. “There’s very low confidence when people get a bill, if they get a bill, that it’s correct.”

He also says regardless of their homes’ values, customers would pay less over the next 20 years under his plan than under the city’s current rate structure.

Water Rate Scenarios Pay off existing water/sewer debt Meters required Total increase by 2042 Increase in 2023 Consumption-based No Yes 172 percent 50 percent Consumption-based Yes Yes 123 percent 25 percent Property value-based Yes Yes 88 percent None Property value-based Yes Through 2030 86 percent None

As part of his role as third-party manager, Henifin is responsible for implementing a priority project list included in the stipulated order. He also has the authority to implement rate structure changes to fund those projects.

Henifin released his financial plan in late January. It included five options for raising revenue.

The first option, “do nothing,” was eliminated early on because it would not generate enough revenue to maintain the city’s water system.

Two options include using the city’s consumption-based model, which would require water rates to go up 172 percent and 123 percent by 2042. The other options, which include property value attributes, would cause rates to go up by 88 and 86 percent by 2042.

The lower option under the consumption-based model would include paying off the city’s existing water and sewer debt. Even so, rates would go up every other year from 2023 on.

The lower option under the property-based model would include paying off the city’s debt and ending the metering contract by 2030. Customers would see rates increase seven times in the next 20 years under that plan.

