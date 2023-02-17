Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead

The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the 81-year-old was found dead in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE: The man at the center of a Silver Alert search Thursday evening in Gulfport was found dead Friday morning. Gulfport Police announced the sad update, asking for prayers for Mr. Howell’s family.

“We would like to thank the Mississippi Task Force Urban Search and Rescue, Harrison County Fire Department, and Gulfport Fire Department for their efforts in locating Mr. Howell,” Gulfport Police stated.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is asking for help with locating 81-year-old Conrad George Howell.

Howell is described to officers as a black male, 5′3, 150 lbs., brown eyes, bald and a gray beard. He was last seen on Thursday around 12 p.m. in the 16000 block of Shelly Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, gray Hooka sneakers and possibly a charcoal beanie.

Family of Howell says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Howell is urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959.

