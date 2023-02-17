Unsung Hero: Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Sidney Dillon Redmond, believed to be richest man in MS at time of his death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Greenwood Cemetery in Jackson is the final resting place for a number of people who have made tremendous impacts on the Magnolia State, one of them Dr. Sidney Dillon Redmond.

For some people, It’s a name you, but for others it’s a name you’ve probably never heard before.

At the time of his death in 1948, he was believed to be one of the wealthiest men in the state and in the southeast.

”He’s not in the curriculum,” said Cecile Wardlaw, Volunteer Executive Director at the Greenwood Cemetery. “People have grown up and gone to school and have never heard of him, and I think it’s terrible.”

That’s why Wardlaw is working to change that and shine a light on the impact Redmond has had on the state.

”This is the history of the city of Jackson,” she expressed. “The stories are all right here, and we’re just trying our best to share those stories.

”Redmond’s story dates back to 1871, that’s when he was born in Ebenezer, Mississippi.

He graduated from Rust College, not long after that he attended schools in the Midwest and East coast, earning his PHD in medicine.

”And came back to Jackson right about the turn of the century with a great education and no money,” said Wardlaw. “He persuaded a blacksmith to let him start his practice in the corner of a blacksmith shop. That lasted a little while, then finally he got enough money to get an office of his own.”

For years, Redmond practiced as a physician and surgeon.

His goal was to make sure those in the African American community were getting quality healthcare.

”One of his outstanding achievements at this period of time was organizing, with the help of a couple of other black doctors, the Mississippi Medical and Chirurgical Association, which was black physicians, who organized to provide health care for black Mississippians. That organization is still around and they’re still doing good work. They’ve changed their name to Mississippi Medical and Surgical Association.”

Redmond spent years working in the medical field until he started battling health issues, but he didn’t let that slow him down.

In fact, this prompted him to switch career paths.

”He went to school in Chicago and went to law school. He became very active as an attorney, and very involved in politics,” said Wardlaw. “The Republican Party in Mississippi and nationally, he was the national delegate several times.”

He reportedly owned more than 300 rental homes in Jackson along with other businesses located in the historic Farrish Street District.

Redmond married twice.

His first wife was Ida Revels, the daughter of Hiram Revels, who was the first African American to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Wardlaw said the Redmond vault was recently restored at the cemetery, preserving this sacred space for the distinguished and influential man.

”He was just a pioneered in what the was doing,” said Wardlaw. “People realized he had contributed much to the city and the state.”

The cemetery will be offering tours this month, telling the story of Redmond, and the hundreds of other African Americans buried there.

The first tour will be February 25th at 10 a.m. The second one will be on February 26th at 3 p.m.

The 45-minute tours are free and open to the public.

However, are asked to make reservations.

You can do so by emailing greenwoodcemeteryjackson@gmail.com or by text (601)540-6558.

