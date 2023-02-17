Things To Know Friday, February 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris

Storms rip across several Miss. counties destroying homes, leaving trail of debris. (Pexels)

Thursday’s storms ripped across several Mississippi counties destroying numerous homes and leaving behind a trail of debris. High winds destroyed a Smith County chicken house near Mize, leaving tin, wood, and other remnants strewn across the property. No chickens were actually inside the building. Smith County emergency-management officials say they’ve gotten no reports of injuries.

2. Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest. (Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Rankin County woman was charged with the murder of her fiancé just a few hours after Valentine’s Day while two children were asleep. According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday morning reporting a stabbing that occurred in Audubon Circle. Once on the scene, several officers met with a woman at the front door who seemed “very upset” and asked them to “save her fiancé,” who was found with a stab wound in his chest. Rankin County officers, along with Reservoir Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service, attempted to treat the male victim. However, he would succumb to his injuries at the scene.

3. Unsung Hero: Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Sidney Dillon Redmond, believed to be richest man in MS at time of his death

The Greenwood Cemetery in Jackson is the final resting place for a number of people who have made tremendous impacts on the Magnolia State, one of them Dr. Sidney Dillon Redmond. For some people, It’s a name you, but for others it’s a name you’ve probably never heard before. At the time of his death in 1948, he was believed to be one of the wealthiest men in the state and in the southeast. “He’s not in the curriculum,” said Cecile Wardlaw, Volunteer Executive Director at the Greenwood Cemetery. “People have grown up and gone to school and have never heard of him, and I think it’s terrible.” That’s why Wardlaw is working to change that and shine a light on the impact Redmond has had on the state. “This is the history of the city of Jackson,” she expressed. “The stories are all right here, and we’re just trying our best to share those stories. “Redmond’s story dates back to 1871, that’s when he was born in Ebenezer, Mississippi.

