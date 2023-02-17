Private firm to take over Jackson water plant operations Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major milestone of sorts has been reached in efforts to shore up Jackson’s water system, with a new management firm expected to take over operations of the city’s two treatment plants on Monday.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate on Friday, where he gave an update on efforts to implement provisions of a federal court order handed down in November.

Henifin, who was named third-party manager as part of that same order, said steps so far have included bringing on Jacobs, a nationally known Dallas-based firm, to take over operations of the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

“They’ve been with us off and on pretty much since November,” he said. “They’re the largest firm that does this kind of work in the nation.”

He told the judge he’s implementing a “find it and fix it” plan to address smaller water leaks, as well as new “rapid response procedures” to deal with emergencies, such as two recent 20-inch main breaks.

“We isolated [them] in hours and the system had no widespread problems,” he told the judge. “Obviously, the people right there lost water for a period of time, but we didn’t hear about it in the news. So, we’re feeling pretty good about where we are with both the plants and the distribution system.”

Henifin didn’t say where those breaks occurred.

Water pressure also has improved across the city, thanks to the efforts of two JXN Water employees, Jordan Hillman and Terrence Byrd.

JXN Water is the company formed by Henifin to govern the water system.

“They’ve actually identified a number of major valves that were closed. They’ve opened those valves and we’re seeing a much better pressure balance in the system as a result,” he said. “I can tell you... that all of our elevated storage tanks have more water in them today then since anyone was looking at this closely.”

“Anecdotally... the very end of our surface water system is on Forest Hill Road. There are three residents [who have been] struggling with water pressure much longer than even in our challenged years. I got a text message from one of those residents on Wednesday [saying] they were finally able to take a shower.”

As for the water plants, Henifin was expected to ink a six-month, “open-book, price-plus” contract with Jacobs on Friday.

He said the short-term agreement is needed to give JXN Water and Jacobs more time to learn about the two facilities.

“They aren’t really sure how much it’s going to cost to do this work, and we’re not really sure,” Henifin said. “This gives... them [the opportunity] to learn and for us to see exactly what it takes to operate the two plants.”

Both plants promise to be a challenge.

Fewell is more than a century old and has been called a “working museum.” Curtis, on the other hand, has been at the center of several water crises in recent years, including in December, when a sudden drop in water temperatures impacted the treatment process.

Under terms of the agreement, Jacobs will open its books each month so the third-party manager can review its cost and markups for purchases, as well as the number of hours employees worked.

“We see their costs. We see the markup,” he said. “On the labor side, we track the hours through the entire month.”

Chemicals are expected to be marked up 2.5 percent, while other supplies will be marked up 10 percent, Henifin told the court. Hourly rates for workers also has been set, but those figures were not provided.

He expects to enter into a long-term, fixed-rate contract with the company in August or September.

Meanwhile, Henifin told Wingate Jacobs has hired the majority of plant workers previously working for Jackson.

“There were three that decided they didn’t want to work for Jacobs and there were two that did not pass the background checks,” he said. “Most of the ones I’ve spoken to personally are very pleased with their situation.”

Employees were offered higher salaries, as well as full benefits and what Henifin dubbed a “generous” 401(k) retirement plan.

Henifin is now working with Jacobs to secure a position for one of the employees that failed the background check.

“Jacobs wants this person very much. They’re a very skilled operator. But they’ve got a record in the distant past that doesn’t meet those requirements,” he said. “So, we’re trying to figure out how we can get past that.”

Wingate asked Henifin about Jacob’s stability, and what would happen to plant staffers once the five-year agreement ends.

“If for some reason they don’t have this contract on board, they’re always in need of skilled and talented operators and other positions throughout their organization,” Henifin said. “With 250 facilities across the country, they’re in a constant recruitment process.”

Wingate countered, asking about workers that might not want to transfer out of state.

“I even believe they’re very secure here,” Henifin responded. “I don’t believe we’ll be seeing a contract change. That rarely happens in these kinds of operation/maintenance contracts. But should it happen, Jacobs is committed to keeping them employed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.