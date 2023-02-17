Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Feb. 17

It will be a split between Project Runway and New York’s Met Gala, the organizer says.
By Carmen Poe
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fans of the Prancing J-Settes, affectionately known as the “Thrill of a Billion Eyes,” have a chance to be part of the dance line’s first formal fundraising campaign.

The team is an auxiliary group of the Jackson State University Marching Band, “The Sonic Boom of the South.”

The group’s THEE Sette Gala is Friday, February 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the gala begins at 7 p.m.

The director of the Prancing J-Settes says the event will be a split between the popular American reality television series Project Runway and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala.

Since 1971, the Pracing J-Settes have been dazzling audiences and performing with the world-famous Sonic Boom of the South. Their uniforms are a focal point during their performances, and Friday, the community can see them up close, all in the name of fundraising.

Director Chloe Ashley Crowley created the gala. Crowley, a former Prancing J-Sette, says she understands the dedication required to perform every week. So, in honor of each designer and seamstress that created a uniform for the J-Settes, she decided it was time to put the uniforms on display for the community.

Attending the event will grant the community an opportunity to see uniforms from the past and present. Some uniforms date back to the 1970′s.

Director Crowley says the Prancing J-Settes are an integral part of the world of dance, especially for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She says their uniforms help showcase their expression of dance.

Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Friday
Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Friday(Prancing J-Settes)

“Our closet and our tradition of uniforms is just a big rich history. People know… because each uniform has a name. Every time we get a new uniform, we name it. So, people know the names of uniforms. Alumni J-Settes remember the uniforms they performed in. They have their favorites. Fans have their favorites. So, we kept all of the uniforms just to show our lineage of the tradition and legacy of the Prancing J-Settes.”

The fundraiser will help the dancers purchase more items like boots, uniforms, and tights. The money raised will also go towards scholarships for future students.

THEE Sette Gala is also an opportunity for a designer to showcase their talent and create future uniforms.

Crowley says designers from across the nation had the opportunity to create a new uniform for the dancers. Two designers already chosen will showcase their potential designs for the group. With input from those in attendance, Director Crowley will announce a winner. That design will be added to their collection and worn by the dancers at future performances.

Director Crowley says, “the designs exceeded my expectations. Being that the Prancing J-Sette style is somewhat unique in that we have so many different patterns we can work with.”

Designers were given a creative range to create a look that would fit the dancers. Crowley says the plan is to make this an annual event.

If you are interested in making a donation or purchasing a ticket for the event, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

Latest News

Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Feb. 17
Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Feb. 17
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody
The search for Conrad George Howell reached a sad conclusion Friday morning when the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man from Silver Alert found dead
Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series
Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series