Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Feb. 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fans of the Prancing J-Settes, affectionately known as the “Thrill of a Billion Eyes,” have a chance to be part of the dance line’s first formal fundraising campaign.

The team is an auxiliary group of the Jackson State University Marching Band, “The Sonic Boom of the South.”

The group’s THEE Sette Gala is Friday, February 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the gala begins at 7 p.m.

The director of the Prancing J-Settes says the event will be a split between the popular American reality television series Project Runway and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala.

Since 1971, the Pracing J-Settes have been dazzling audiences and performing with the world-famous Sonic Boom of the South. Their uniforms are a focal point during their performances, and Friday, the community can see them up close, all in the name of fundraising.

Director Chloe Ashley Crowley created the gala. Crowley, a former Prancing J-Sette, says she understands the dedication required to perform every week. So, in honor of each designer and seamstress that created a uniform for the J-Settes, she decided it was time to put the uniforms on display for the community.

Attending the event will grant the community an opportunity to see uniforms from the past and present. Some uniforms date back to the 1970′s.

Director Crowley says the Prancing J-Settes are an integral part of the world of dance, especially for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She says their uniforms help showcase their expression of dance.

Prancing J-Settes to host first formal fundraiser Friday (Prancing J-Settes)

“Our closet and our tradition of uniforms is just a big rich history. People know… because each uniform has a name. Every time we get a new uniform, we name it. So, people know the names of uniforms. Alumni J-Settes remember the uniforms they performed in. They have their favorites. Fans have their favorites. So, we kept all of the uniforms just to show our lineage of the tradition and legacy of the Prancing J-Settes.”

The fundraiser will help the dancers purchase more items like boots, uniforms, and tights. The money raised will also go towards scholarships for future students.

THEE Sette Gala is also an opportunity for a designer to showcase their talent and create future uniforms.

Crowley says designers from across the nation had the opportunity to create a new uniform for the dancers. Two designers already chosen will showcase their potential designs for the group. With input from those in attendance, Director Crowley will announce a winner. That design will be added to their collection and worn by the dancers at future performances.

Director Crowley says, “the designs exceeded my expectations. Being that the Prancing J-Sette style is somewhat unique in that we have so many different patterns we can work with.”

Designers were given a creative range to create a look that would fit the dancers. Crowley says the plan is to make this an annual event.

If you are interested in making a donation or purchasing a ticket for the event, click here.

