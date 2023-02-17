Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

Latest News

This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
A train operated by Norfolk Southern, the same operators behind the Ohio derailment, went off...
Norfolk Southern drain derails in Michigan
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says