Northwest Rankin Cheer wins second national championship

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Cougar Stadium. In the Fall, it is home to the Northwest Rankin High School football team. But, they’re are not the only Cougars who take to the gridiron on Friday nights under the lights.

“A word I think describes our team best would be determined, hardworking, loving, resilient, motivated, strong, passionate.”

These are just a few words used to describe the Northwest Rankin cheer team. But one word they did leave off was national champions.

Usually, you would see these cheerleaders on the sidelines of the football field or basketball court. But this past weekend, they traveled to Florida to compete in the 2023 UCA Championship, and came back to the Sip’ with a national title.

“It was really nice to come back to Mississippi as National champions because we represented Mississippi well and it was our second time winning and we even moved up a division and we still dominated,” Caleigh Hennington said.

“We finally realized how good we were, and we decided that we were going to work our butts off our senior year and got our national title,” Maddie Welburn said.

Even though this is their second national championship win, the victories didn’t always come so easily.

Over time, they decided to flip the script.

“We really were not expecting the season that we had last year,” head cheer coach Marilyn Herbert said. “We did not win state last year and that really lit a fire and motivated them to come back and win nationals… and coming into 2022-23 it was to carry what we call legacy and continue that tradition of winning and making sure it wasn’t just a once in a lifetime kind of thing and that’s what Northwest Rankin cheer was going to be.”

With all of the accolades these ladies have accumulated this season, these cheer competitions have done more for the team than just winning trophies.

“I feel like we’ve all just gotten so close and been able to love each other and just have that bond this season,” Gracie Gardner said.

“To be able to get to coach cheerleaders and get to coach these girls and fuel their fire and their passion of what they love to do, it just brings me so much joy,” Coach Herbert said.

