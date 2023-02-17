Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - It was in the Kroger parking lot off of Saint Andrews Road in Irmo where 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys took her last breath.

She was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, approximately six days after her brother died from a gunshot wound.

WIS spoke with Borys’ husband, Tyler, who respectfully declined an interview but agreed to speak on what happened.

According to her husband, Borys was shopping at Kroger with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew.

After packing groceries into the car shortly before 4 p.m., Tyler said an argument broke out in the parking lot between his wife and a stranger, later identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison.

“From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It’s indicating she was shot with her back turned,” said Tyler on Thursday.

Harrison surrendered to the Irmo Police Department (IPD) before Borys was pronounced deceased at the scene around 5:30 p.m. IPD has since charged her with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The Lexington County Bond Court confirmed with WIS that Harrison was supposed to appear yesterday, but her private attorney waived the hearing.

One of Borys’ former coworkers, nicknamed “Sunni,” told WIS she’s still crying over Tuesday’s tragedy.

“And it’s just really sad that you took away a mom, a sister, a daughter, a wife for something so senseless,” said Sunni over the phone.

Borys and Sunni worked together in a Columbia doctor’s office for several years. The late mother was a cosmetologist who was considering a degree in nursing.

“I was actually supposed to meet her on Valentine’s Day to give her the stuff that I made for her. So, she texted me that morning and I never heard anything back, and we obviously know the reason why,” said Sunni as she tried not to cry.

Her husband says Borys impacted the lives of a lot of good people and was an outstanding mother and wife.

Tyler has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral arrangements for his wife, as well as future investments for their son.

