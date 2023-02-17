Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi department uncovered a theft ring during a multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft. The investigation led to the arrest of several people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple stolen trucks due to uncovering the theft ring. After continuing the investigation, authorities recovered additional stolen vehicles.

MALTB and Port Gibson Police Department recover stolen Ford F250 truck in Claiborne County (February 7, 2023) (Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau)

Richland Police recover stolen Ford F350 truck in Richland (February 9, 2023) (Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau)

A press release says that the multi-state investigation stemmed from the theft of a farm truck in Missouri last month. MALTB says arrests have been made, with more to be expected as the investigation continues to develop.

In an unrelated case, MALTB arrested Christopher Douglas Showah in November of 2022 for stealing an airplane engine in Issaquena County.

MALTB and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office arrested Showah again on February 9, 2023. The new charges stemmed from the original search warrant conducted on his property on November 9, 2022.

