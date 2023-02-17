Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft

Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving...
Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi department uncovered a theft ring during a multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft. The investigation led to the arrest of several people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple stolen trucks due to uncovering the theft ring. After continuing the investigation, authorities recovered additional stolen vehicles.

  • MALTB and Port Gibson Police Department recover stolen Ford F250 truck in Claiborne County (February 7, 2023)
MALTB and Port Gibson Police Department recover stolen Ford F250 truck in Claiborne County...
MALTB and Port Gibson Police Department recover stolen Ford F250 truck in Claiborne County (February 7, 2023)(Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau)
  • Richland Police recover stolen Ford F350 truck in Richland (February 9, 2023)
Richland Police recover stolen Ford F350 truck in Richland (February 9, 2023)
Richland Police recover stolen Ford F350 truck in Richland (February 9, 2023)(Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau)

A press release says that the multi-state investigation stemmed from the theft of a farm truck in Missouri last month. MALTB says arrests have been made, with more to be expected as the investigation continues to develop.

In an unrelated case, MALTB arrested Christopher Douglas Showah in November of 2022 for stealing an airplane engine in Issaquena County.

MALTB and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office arrested Showah again on February 9, 2023. The new charges stemmed from the original search warrant conducted on his property on November 9, 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Terrance Alexander
Former performing arts director in McComb given 240 years for sex crimes
Warmer weather expected next week.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
A crew member at the O.B. Curtis Plant insulates a potassium permanganate line at the raw water...
Private firm to take over Jackson water plant operations Monday