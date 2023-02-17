Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fans of JSU athletics can now boast their pride in the capital city university with the unveiling of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Friday morning’s release features officially licensed bobbleheads of 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in celebration of Black History Month, including Wavee Dave, Jackson States’ beloved mascot.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and entire Jackson State community will enjoy this new Bobblehead. Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

The Wavee Dave mascot bobblehead can be purchased sporting the JSU logo and school colors, wearing a white or blue jersey.

The Jackson State bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the JSU bobbleheads are scheduled to be shipped in June, but are now available for pre-order.

Sklar says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Jackson State bobblehead will go back to the university.

Click here to purchase the Wavee Dave bobblehead.

