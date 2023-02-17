Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series

Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series
Jackson State Tigers get first bobblehead in HBCU Series(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fans of JSU athletics can now boast their pride in the capital city university with the unveiling of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Friday morning’s release features officially licensed bobbleheads of 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in celebration of Black History Month, including Wavee Dave, Jackson States’ beloved mascot.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and entire Jackson State community will enjoy this new Bobblehead. Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

The Wavee Dave mascot bobblehead can be purchased sporting the JSU logo and school colors, wearing a white or blue jersey.

The Jackson State bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the JSU bobbleheads are scheduled to be shipped in June, but are now available for pre-order.

Sklar says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Jackson State bobblehead will go back to the university.

Click here to purchase the Wavee Dave bobblehead.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
Detectives, U.S. Marshals arrest Ridgeland man on sex charges
Detectives, U.S. Marshals arrest Ridgeland man on sex charges

Latest News

The five officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty.
5 ex-officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death plead not guilty
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, February 17
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision