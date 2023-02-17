Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A current Jackson State football player is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a tweet, Kaseem Vauls’ dad, William, said that his son had stomach pains Tuesday night and went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, according to William, an emergency procedure for Vauls went well, but his son is still “heavily sedated.”

Hey Everyone this is William, Kaseem father the emergency procedure went well but it is still heavily sedated. The doctors said he progressing they will gradually lower down his medication he on and the lower down the input of the machine he on gradually, which is a good sign — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) February 16, 2023

The tweet further states that Vauls is “progressing.”

It is unknown what caused the stomach pains that led to the cardiac arrest at this time.

Vauls is a defensive lineman entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M before the start of the 2022 season.

