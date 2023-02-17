Careers
Intersection of Evelyn Gandy & Monroe sees 3-car collision

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and one driver reported injuries.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, one adult was injured in a three-car pileup at a busy Forrest County intersection.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, crews from North Forrest and the Forrest County Fire Services responded to the accident around 2 p.m. They found three damaged vehicles blocking the roadway and one driver reporting injuries.

It took firefighters around an hour to clear the westbound lanes of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and ease traffic congestion.

AAA Ambulance Service transported the injured driver to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Forrest County Sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

