Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport

Police are currently investigating a shooting near Middle Driveway and Highway 49 in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are currently investigating a shooting near Middle Driveway and Highway 49 in Gulfport.

A scene can be observed at the Burger King drive-thru, where witnesses say an altercation between a customer and employee led to the shooting.

The scene at Burger King at Middleway Drive and Hwy 49.
The scene at Burger King at Middleway Drive and Hwy 49.(WLOX)
Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49
Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49(WLOX)

In the meantime, citizens are asked to avoid the area. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Governor proposes new infrastructure investments and site development efforts
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions
Popularity of diabetes medication for weight loss leaves diabetic patients without prescriptions