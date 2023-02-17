Police investigating shooting at Burger King in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are currently investigating a shooting near Middle Driveway and Highway 49 in Gulfport.

A scene can be observed at the Burger King drive-thru, where witnesses say an altercation between a customer and employee led to the shooting.

The scene at Burger King at Middleway Drive and Hwy 49. (WLOX)

Gulfport PD investigating shooting near Hwy 49 (WLOX)

In the meantime, citizens are asked to avoid the area. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.