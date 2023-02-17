Careers
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison

A guard working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to officials.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A guard working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility was arrested after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to officials.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.

Officials said Davis is no longer an employee at the prison. They added she was on probationary employment at the time and had been working there since September 2022.

Davis was caught with drugs hidden inside her body during a routine scan, according to officials.

She was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • introduction of contraband into a correctional facility
  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • malfeasance in office
