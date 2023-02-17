Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

Former performing arts director in McComb given 240 years for sex crimes

Terrance Alexander
Terrance Alexander(McComb Police Dept.)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A former performing arts director in McComb was sentenced to more than two centuries in MDOC custody after being found guilty of sex crimes against minors.

Terrance Alexander, the former director of Jubilee Performing Arts Center, was arrested in 2020, with the crimes happening between 2012 and 2018.

His initial indictment included three counts of sexual battery, six counts of exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

He has now been sentenced to 40 years on each count of exploitation of a child, and has been ordered to serve them consecutively in the custody of MDOC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23
Rankin Co. woman stabs fiancé in the chest, kills him while two children were sleeping
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
GPD: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru lane after fight via intercom
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving...
Mississippi department uncovers theft ring during multi-state investigation involving agricultural property theft
Warmer weather expected next week.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
A crew member at the O.B. Curtis Plant insulates a potassium permanganate line at the raw water...
Private firm to take over Jackson water plant operations Monday