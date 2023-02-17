Former performing arts director in McComb given 240 years for sex crimes

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A former performing arts director in McComb was sentenced to more than two centuries in MDOC custody after being found guilty of sex crimes against minors.

Terrance Alexander, the former director of Jubilee Performing Arts Center, was arrested in 2020, with the crimes happening between 2012 and 2018.

His initial indictment included three counts of sexual battery, six counts of exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

He has now been sentenced to 40 years on each count of exploitation of a child, and has been ordered to serve them consecutively in the custody of MDOC.

