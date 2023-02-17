First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Numerous reports of damage coming in from Smith & Lincoln counties. Survey crews will follow up to analyze the damage for tornado designation. Rain will taper off overnight, but the wind will not. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning with wind chills in the 20s. Plenty of clouds will keep things cold Friday with highs only in the 40s with breezy conditions making it feel colder. Below freezing temperatures are likely Saturday morning with upper 20s widespread, followed by sunshine and highs in the middle 50s Saturday. More sunshine and highs in the middle 60s are expected Sunday. 80 degree weather returns next week on one or two days.

