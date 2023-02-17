Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Numerous reports of damage coming in from Smith & Lincoln counties.  Survey crews will follow up to analyze the damage for tornado designation.  Rain will taper off overnight, but the wind will not. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the morning with wind chills in the 20s.  Plenty of clouds will keep things cold Friday with highs only in the 40s with breezy conditions making it feel colder.  Below freezing temperatures are likely Saturday morning with upper 20s widespread, followed by sunshine and highs in the middle 50s Saturday.  More sunshine and highs in the middle 60s are expected Sunday.  80 degree weather returns next week on one or two days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statement following incident with Rankin Co. officer
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man found dead in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Jackson
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Former assistant principal fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life
Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

Latest News

The home was, “completely destroyed” according to the county’s EMA director, Clifford Galey.
Storm winds destroy mobile home in Lincoln County
ALERT DAY: Here are the active watches, warnings right now
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: periods of storms, some strong to severe, Thursday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: periods of storms, some strong to severe, Thursday