First Alert Forecast: gradual warm up likely over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be a cold one tonight with mostly clear skies in the forecast across our area. Temperatures will fall to the upper 30s early this evening before bottoming out near and slightly below freezing by morning.

A nice and quiet weekend will set up for us as high pressure builds in overhead. We will have a mostly sunny sky in the forecast on Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 50s. Southerly winds will allow for temperatures to trend upwards even more on Sunday to the middle/upper 60s. It will be a great weekend to spend outdoors and enjoy the dry weather.

Next week is on track to feel more spring-like with highs forecast to reach the 70s and 80s, which is well above normal for this time of year. Chances for rain look to hold off until the middle of next week as a frontal system sneaks in, bringing in showers and possible thunderstorms. We will watch model trends on this over the days ahead.

