First Alert Forecast: chilly Friday; warming trend ahead

FRIDAY: Brisk breezes and clouds will linger in the wake of our bumpy storm system to round out the work week amid chilly 30s to head out the door. We’ll see the clouds gradually break for more sunshine through the day with highs in the 40s to near 50. Expect mostly to partly clear skies to allow for lows to fall back into the upper 20s to near 30.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A cold, frosty start to your Saturday amid sunshine will eventually fade behind high clouds sneaking back across the skies with highs, in the middle 50s. Partly cloudy skies overnight will buoy temperatures a bit, but still chilly, in the 30s early Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun along a southerly breeze will push temperatures well into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Both days remaining dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warm air will continue to invade the region through early next week - with highs running into the 70s and 80s; well-above average for this time of the year. A system will skirt past central Mississippi mid-week, bringing a brief chance for rain and storms into the fold.

