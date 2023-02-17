Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Claiborne Co. man arrested after robbing ‘at least’ 15 homes(Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested for robbing at least 15 campers and houses in Claiborne County Wednesday morning.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office post, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:30 a.m. at a deer camp on Shiloh Road.

Upon arrival, a deputy scanned the area and found a man hiding in the woods near the scene.

The post said that a foot pursuit began with the subject, 60-year-old Mark Grayer, being quickly apprehended.

Grayer had his initial appearance Friday, resulting in his bond being set at $150,000.

The sheriff’s office said that more charges are pending.

