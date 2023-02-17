Careers
Brandon woman faces $250,000 fine for COVID relief fraud

(Gray)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon woman has pled guilty to theft of unemployment insurance benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Aubrey D. Martinez, 36, assisted another person, who was not entitled to receive unemployment insurance benefits, in applying for benefits with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The unemployment insurance benefits were federally subsidized through the CARES Act in response to the pandemic.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are investigating the case.

