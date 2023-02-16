Careers
‘We love you Terry’: 26-year JPD veteran passes due to cancer
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 26-year Jackson Police Department officer passed away Wednesday.

According to a post, Police Chief James Davis said that Sergeant Terry Dismuke passed away due to cancer.

Sergeant Dismuke served in many capacities during his 26-year tenure, including as a patrol officer, task force officer, patrol sergeant, and Sergeant of Robbery/Homicide.

“On behalf of the women and men of the Jackson Police Department, I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved brother Sergeant Terry Dismuke,” Chief Davis said in a statement. “I ask that you all pray for his family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the Lord and in the memories they share of him.”

“We love you Terry and will miss you, my friend. Thank you for your service, and we will see you again on the ‘back nine’,” the post read.

Dismuke was known for his thorough review of his officer’s reports. He kept his signature red pen on standby for corrections.

He was also an avid golfer.

