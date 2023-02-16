Storm winds destroy mobile home in Lincoln County

Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
The home was, “completely destroyed” according to the county’s EMA director, Clifford Galey.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Storm winds blew one mobile home over Lincoln County shortly after 11 a.m.

The two occupants, Galey said were uninjured. “They were shaken and bruised but they were blessed,” he said.

Two houses in the same vicinity suffered roof damage as well, according to Galey.  Trees were downed by the gale force but trees were not involved in the destruction of the homes there.

All the damage was near the cross roads of Mound and Bahalia in Wesson.

There had been no tornado warning there at the time.

“These can pop up at any time,” Galey said. “You have to be weather aware and stay vigilant.”

