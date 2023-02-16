Things To Know Thursday, February 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ALERT DAY THURSDAY

Our main event will happen through the day as a mixed mode of storms – with a storm cluster emerging out of south Louisiana and an approaching squall line coming from northeast Louisiana will gradually shift eastward through the day. Damaging winds, large hail and a risk of a tornado or two will be in play as temperatures warm into the 70s. We will continue to encourage heightened weather awareness through the day. Severe storm risk will tend to exit the area by early evening, though, lingering showers may continue with lows, eventually, falling into the 30s by early Friday.

2. Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat

school bus generic (WILX)

As severe weather approaches portions of Mississippi, some school districts have decided to close or move to virtual learning due. Lawrence County Schools will be closed Thursday and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Simpson County School District is closed, Covington County Schools dismiss early and Jefferson-Davis County Schools will shift to virtual learning Thursday. WLBT will update this story as additional school closures or changes are made available.

3. FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers

The application process for the the next FBI Citizens Academy begins in February. (WLBT)

FBI Jackson and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have released statements following an incident that involved multiple officers in January. The statements come after the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it is investigating possible civil rights violations by the officer after a drug raid last month left Michael Jenkins with a bullet wound to the face. Read each statement here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.