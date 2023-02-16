Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Schools close, shift to virtual learning due to severe weather threat

Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two are possible Thursday.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As severe weather approaches portions of Mississippi, some school districts have decided to close or move to virtual learning due.

Lawrence County Schools will be closed Thursday and extracurricular activities have been canceled.

Also, Jefferson-Davis County Schools will shift to virtual learning Thursday.

A mixed mode of storms with a storm cluster emerging out of south Louisiana and an approaching squall line coming from northeast Louisiana will gradually shift eastward through the day. Damaging winds, large hail, and a risk of a tornado or two will be in play as temperatures warm into the 70s.

WLBT will update this story as additional school closures or changes are made available.

Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
