Reeves says it could be too early for bill that would take control of Jackson water, sewer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a federal conservator in place, Gov. Tate Reeves says it could be too early – or possibly too late - for legislation taking control of Jackson’s water system.

“The water system is run by a conservator. And I don’t think that conservatorship’s going to be over in the next few months,” he said. “It’s not going to be over in the next few years.”

“It’s either a little bit too late... or maybe it’s a little bit premature.”

Reeves was asked about S.B. 2889 at a press conference on Thursday, more than a week after the controversial measure cleared the Senate.

On February 7, senators voted 35-14 to create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority. It has since been transferred to the House, where it was referred to the Public Utilities Committee.

The bill would transfer ownership of Jackson’s water, sewer, and stormwater assets from the capital city to a regional authority that would include representatives from Jackson, Byram, and Ridgeland.

Many members of the Jackson delegation have decried the measure, calling it a “taking” of the city’s assets.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba compared the bill to apartheid and said it was an example of “plantation politics.”

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, meanwhile, threatened a lawsuit if the measure passed.

The bill was authored by DeSoto County Sen. David Parker, a Republican from Olive Branch.

Parker said the legislature needed to create the authority now, to take over the system once the receiver leaves.

“This bill was conceived in the summer when the water system failed, but we were not in session,” Parker said. “Because we are only in session the first three months of the year, we have to act when we can.”

The bill calls for the authority to be appointed as soon as possible, with the authority board naming a president by January 1, 2024.

In November, a federal judge recently appointed a third-party manager to oversee the city’s water system, after Jackson failed for years to bring it into compliance with federal water quality laws.

The receiver currently has a budget for one year, but is expected to remain in the city for at least two.

However, the receivership could last longer with Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin recommending federal oversight continue until hundreds of millions of dollars in federal allocations earmarked to address Jackson’s water system are exhausted.

Despite saying the bill could be too early, Reeves didn’t disagree with the sentiments behind the measure, telling reporters the legislation is backed “by a lot of people who certainly are interested in trying to help with Jackson water.”

Last August, the state temporarily took over Jackson’s water system after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without water for days.

“The most important thing that we could do on Jackson water is make sure that the city didn’t have control of it at this point,” he said. “While the bill is well-intentioned, I don’t think the conservatorship is going to be over for five years, six years, 10 years into the future.”

