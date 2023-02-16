Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Philadelphia man sentenced on drug-related charge

Marice Keon Boler
Marice Keon Boler(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Marice Keon Boler, of Philadelphia, Miss., was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office cited court documents that stated Boler conspired with others to distribute meth in and around Neshoba County from August to October 2020.

The court determined that Boler was responsible for the distribution of nearly 9 pounds of methamphetamine. The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Orlando Land,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Neshoba and Kemper counties.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

