One Jackson neighborhood asking lawmakers for option to come off city water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson neighborhood with nearly 200 homeowners could join the ranks of other institutions coming off of Jackson’s beleaguered water system.

The Senate recently approved a bill that would give the Country Club of Jackson the ability to transition back to the well system installed when the neighborhood was constructed in the 1960s.

“The Country Club, along with all the other city of Jackson residents, has suffered through the last couple of years. But different than I think anywhere else in the city, we actually have existing water well infrastructure,” said Breck Hines, president of the Country Club of Jackson Homeowners Association.

“When it was originally developed in the 1960s, it was out in the country and did not have a public utility, so it had to construct its own,” Hines continued. “Those two water wells are still in existence today and have been in continuous operation ever since.”

The 192 homes there came off the well system in the mid-1970s, when the Country Club was annexed by the city of Jackson. However, the club itself still uses the supply.

Neighbors reached out to lawmakers about having the option to go back onto the well system recently, in the wake of Jackson’s ongoing water issues.

“Water is such a basic human right and we’ve got the ability to deliver clean water to our families, which from a health and safety perspective and property value perspective, we feel is very important,” Hines said.

“I’m not saying that we will [switch to the wells] in the future, but this would give us the option to do that at some point.”

The neighborhood includes homes on St. Andrew’s Drive, Brae Burn Drive, and other streets. It is represented by District 25 Sen. Walter Michel and District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates.

District 25 Sen. Walter Michel (Special to WLBT)

Both lawmakers introduced bills amending state statute to give Country Club the ability to go back on the wells. The Senate measure passed on a 40-12 vote, with most members of the Jackson delegation voting in opposition. It has since been transferred to the House, where it was referred to its Public Utilities Committee.

The measure that originated in the House, H.B. 697, died on the calendar.

“I think there were 50, 60 bills we just never go to, timing-wise,” Yates said. “A lot of the ones like that had a counterpart in the Senate that had already passed.”

Michel’s legislation would give neighborhoods with existing well water infrastructure the ability to switch back to their well systems without being regulated by the Public Utilities Act.

The bill is limited to neighborhoods in cities with more than 100,000 people and to subdivisions with well systems continuously in use.

Michel was unaware if similar legislation had been authored for neighborhoods in other municipalities. However, he said the idea of private wells is nothing new.

“The University of Mississippi Medical Center drilled its own well, St. Dominic’s drilled its own well. Baptist Hospital Drilled its own well. The Department of Agriculture drilled their well,” he said. “Quite honestly in the rural parts of the state this is nothing new. I have two rural properties and I have a water well on each of them.”

Other entities are also coming off of or considering coming off of Jackson water. Millsaps College announced it was building its own water well last year, citing the 2021 water crisis. The city of Byram also is considering leaving Jackson’s system, citing multiple crises.

In addition to the 2021 crises, Jackson residents were without water again last August and September after flooding led to equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Customers were without water for days again during the 2022 Christmas crisis.

During a short debate on the Senate floor on February 8, Michel was challenged by two members of the Jackson delegation, Sens. John Horhn and David Blount.

Horhn asked whether the system would be subject to the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Michel was unsure but said it would be subject to inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). “This well has been in continuous use for over 40 years, and it’s actually used at their restaurant,” he said. “Whatever they’ve been doing for 40 years has met the regulations.”

No reports of violations for the water system are found on the health department’s website. Meanwhile, no deficiencies were reported during the agency’s last visit to the Country Club last August.

Blount asked who would maintain the system if the Country Club switched to the well system and whether federal funds would still be used to fix water lines there.

Jackson received nearly $800 million for water and sewer work as part of recent Congressional allocations, including $600 million earmarked specifically for water as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed in December.

How did Jackson lawmakers vote on S.B. 2433? For Sen. Walter Michel (25) Against Sens. David Blount (29), Hillman Frazier (27), John Horhn (26), Sollie Norwood (28)

Michel said he was unsure of the timeline or plans for using that $800 million, but said the neighborhood would be responsible for maintaining its system, including the wells and the distribution pipes.

In fact, the legislation states in the event the association switched over to its well system, “the eligible municipality shall sell and convey any water assets to the homeowners association that the association deems necessary to supply its water with residents.”

Those assets would include main water lines, service lines to residential buildings, meters, and other assets located within the subdivision and currently owned by the city.

Residents in impacted neighborhoods still would be required to pay Jackson for sewer and trash collections.

Hines says whether the Country Club would move switch over to the wells if the option was available remains to be seen.

He says neighbors are still interested in seeing what happens with the water system now that it’s been put under federal receivership. He said the $800 million provided by the federal government also is a game-changer.

At the same time, Hines says residents there likely would have to pay more for water if Country Club switched over.

“I think all else being the same, everybody would prefer to be on a reliable public water system, like almost everywhere else in the country enjoys,” he said. “We don’t want to deal with a private water system. However, being able to get clean water in your house, to your family. That’s why we’ve gone to the legislature for help.”

