‘The most specialist day of my life’: 2nd grader goes to Disney thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven-year-old Jace Matthews thought Thursday’s assembly at Pecan Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs was just a normal event. However, the second grader soon realized the day was all about him, thanks to Make-A-Wish Mississippi & Just Like New Overspray.

“The specialist Day of my life.” That’s how 7-year-old Jace Matthews described today’s surprise…he found out he’s going to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish Miss. & Just Like New Overspray. pic.twitter.com/RX6gcCvSip — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) February 16, 2023

Jace and his family are leaving Monday to go to Disney World. He got the news with the help of his classmates, Ocean Springs High School football players, cheerleaders and students.

“Every day I think it’s like a normal day, but today is a special day. Like, a really special day, like, the specialist day of my life,” Jace said.

Jace is a 2nd grader @ Pecan Park Elem. At 7 months, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his spine. His wish is to go to Disney World. He & his family leave Monday for the Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/JHK3sgiSXc — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) February 16, 2023

He was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his spine at seven months old, but that hasn’t stopped him from being awesome. He told us when he gets to Disney World, he’s going to ride some rides and hang out with superheroes.

Mayor Kenny Holloway proclaimed Thursday “Jace Matthews Day” in the City of Discovery and gave Jace the key to the city. He tells us he was surprised by the event, while his classmate read us a statement about how much they love their friend.

“I want to talk about our friend Jace,” said classmate Easton McMillian. “Jace always likes to have fun and is a really good friend to his classmates. He is always honest and is the best floor-hockey goalie in the whole school. We are all happy he is in our class.”

Jace had some help celebrating thanks to his family, classmates & Ocean Springs HS students, football players & cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/ydb8RpNyab — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) February 16, 2023

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.