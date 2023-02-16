Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
28 Days of Heart

MDOC hosts Financial Reality Fair for youth offenders

By Howard Ballou
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is working to keep inmates from returning to prison by coming up with re-entry programs geared toward job skills for adult inmates.

But Wednesday, the focus was on youthful offenders in a “Financial Reality Fair” at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Thirty youthful offenders at MDOC between - who are 14 to 18 years old - got the chance to learn how to successfully manage their finances once they’re paroled. The main focus this day is how to make a budget and balance it.

”We are telling them about goals we’re telling them about as far as the budget thing the wants and the nice things that they can actually the difference between those two the immediate need versus our wants and just kind of distinguishing between the two,” Fran Dear of Regions Bank said.

These young people are also getting training in everything from hygiene to professional grooming.

Many are behind bars on theft and drug charges, MDOC counselors are using area “experts” to teach the life skills the young offenders did not learn before incarceration.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

