Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School

Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School
Man, teen arrested after trying to enter Brandon High School(Brandon Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after trying to enter Brandon High School.

According to a post by the school, the two “unarmed individuals” were quickly identified by staff and escorted to the office for questioning.

Brandon Police then arrived on the scene and the duo was arrested.

Police have identified the two in question as Richard Taylor, who is 20, and a 17-year-old.

Neither suspect was armed. However, authorities found two paintball guns, a handheld stun gun, a pocketknife and a digital drug scale in the suspects’ vehicle.

Both were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants.

Taylor has been taken to the Rankin County Jail, and the teenager was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detection Center.

“Thanks to the quick action of school staff and the assistance of Brandon Police Department, all students and employees are safe,” Brandon High School stated.

