Man arrested by police, U.S. Marshals at The Renaissance in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with two crimes Wednesday night at The Renaissance in Ridgeland.

According to a press release, Ronnie Hales, 35, of Ridgeland, was arrested around 9 p.m. by Ridgeland Police Detectives and members of the United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with one count of gratification of lust and one count of sexual battery.

Hales is currently being held without bond pending an initial appearance before a judge.

