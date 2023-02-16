Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
King Edward, Standard Life headed to the auction block

The two iconic downtown Jackson landmarks are on the auction block.
The two iconic downtown Jackson landmarks are on the auction block.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two iconic downtown Jackson landmarks appear to be headed to the auction block.

Ten-X, a commercial real estate exchange, lists both the King Edward building and the Standard Life Building for sale, showing that both will be auctioned off in March.

Listings are for the Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown, and for a “Downtown Jackson MF Portfolio,” which is for the apartments at both the King Edward and Standard Life.

Starting bid for Hilton Garden is listed at $2.5 million, while the starting bid for the apartments is twice that.

The Standard Life Flats and King Edward units are being sold in conjunction with the hotel, Ten-X states.

The King Edward is located at 235 W. Capitol. Its owner is listed as the New Orleans-based King Edward Revitalization Company, according to the Hinds County Tax Assessor’s website.

Standard Life, at 127 Roach St., is owned by HRI Properties, its website states.

The King Edward was revitalized years ago by HRI and local developer David Watkins. It is home to a Hilton Garden Inn and 64 residential units, according to the Ten-X listing. The Standard Life Flats include 76 units.

Officials with the Hilton Garden Inn did not respond to our request for comment.

The auctions for both properties run March 20-22.

