Jackson State introduces new Associate Athletic Director for Academics and Compliance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has announced it’s new Associate Athletic Director for Academics and Compliance.

According to JSU, Malone Silver was promoted to the position Wednesday, revealed by the Vice President and Director of Athletics of Jackson State, Ashley Robinson.

Silver initially joined Jackson State as Assistant Athletic Director for Academics in August 2021. During his time in the capital city, student-athletes continued to be champions in the classroom and in competition.

In the 2022 calendar year computing spring, summer, and fall semesters, Jackson State University student-athletes combined for a 3.164 grade point average, with 12 athletics programs attaining at least a 2.9 GPA under the guidance of Silver at the university.

“I’m excited to elevate Malone to this role,” Robinson said. “He has shown a continued dedication to ensuring the academic success of our student-athletes. In this expanded role, I look forward to him directing our academic and compliance areas to enhance our student-athlete and departmental excellence further.”

Before Jackson State, Silver was the academic advisor for football at the University of South Carolina, helping Gamecocks’ football earn over a 3.0 semester GPA four times.

During the Spring 2021 semester, the football program earned the 4th highest program GPA ever with a 3.022 and earned the 2nd highest GSR rate in the Southeastern Conference at 89 percent. During the Fall 2020 semester, 20 football student-athletes had already earned their undergraduate degrees.

Silver is also a member of the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A), The National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC), and is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

