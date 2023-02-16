Jackson city council approves funding to repair Colonial Circle bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents express mixed reactions after the city approves funds to repair the Colonial Circle bridge. It has been closed for nearly three years.

“I think they have waited long enough, over three years is a long time,” Charlene Cooper said. “Cars pulling into my driveway, cracking it, debris blowing into my yard, it’s just been a mess.”

Those are just some of the problems 85-year-old Cooper says she been dealing with since the bridge has been out.

The bridge sits on Colonial Circle off Old Canton Road, where it is also been deemed unsafe for traffic.

Mrs. Cooper says she and other residents have complained to the city about drivers not paying attention to the detour signs, but nothing has been done.

Cooper also says some drivers get out and move the safety barrels at times.

“Cars drive down here in my driveway both day and night. And at night with all the lights flashing, my bedroom is at the front of the house and those lights are very disturbing for a very old woman and I’m sort of scared,” Cooper said.

Councilman Ashy Foote says the council approved a $600,000 Fordice Construction Company to fix the bridge and reopen it for drivers.

“You know, thank goodness. I really sympathize,” Councilman Foote said. “It’s been taking a lot longer than it should because the bridge is not that big and we had to track down funding for it because it’s not in the regular budget so we were able to get that. It’s a shame that it took this long to get a bridge repaired like that.”

On the other hand, there are some residents who say having the bridge closed for good is the best option for them and their neighborhood.

“Honestly, I hope they don’t waste the money on fixing that useless bridge but instead fix some of these potholes all over the city,” Michael Crooker said. “I would rather take a small detour, it’s really not that bad.”

“Our street on the north side has just been wonderful, no heavy traffic, no shootings, no noise from the loud radios in the middle of the night, it’s really been nice,” Crooker continued.

Councilman Foote says repairs are set to begin in the next thirty to sixty days.

