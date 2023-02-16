Groundbreaking signals construction of new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Get your taste buds ready for a new Mexican cuisine!

A ground breaking was held Wednesday in Madison for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Bulter said youth in the city made the request, and they were able to make it a reality.

The restaurant will be a 2,300 square foot stand alone building, fitting in with Madison’s architectural layout. It will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard.

“We worked hand in hand with the mayor throughout the process. She helped us design the building to fit Madison, and we’re excited about that,” said Joe Pegram partner with Streamline Development Partners LLC. “Not another one like it in the country, and she’s been a pleasure to work with. so we hope to do more here.”

“A wonderful building block that builds our commercial base,” said Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. “This is something that the young people, the children have asked for. We did a survey a couple of years ago and then we did another survey a few months ago, and Chipotle was on the top of the list.”

Developers expect you’ll be dining in or driving through in about eight months.

