Gov. Reeves announces $1.3B infrastructure plan; $206M for Pine Belt

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced a major infrastructure investment plan at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 16.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a Thursday press conference, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced a $1.3 billion economic investment plan to increase state economic development and growth.

The plan includes proposed infrastructure investments and site development efforts throughout the state. Reeves said these projects would entice businesses with high-paying jobs to locate in Mississippi.

”To better position our state for further economic growth, we need to invest in our state’s roads and increase the number of project-ready sites across Mississippi,” said Reeves. “These investments will go an incredibly long way toward giving Mississippi the competitive advantage it needs to land more economic development projects and deliver more high-quality, high-paying jobs for Mississippians.”

The proposed infrastructure investments represent approximately $1.3 billion in transportation capacity project funding. These projects are ready to begin construction upon receiving the necessary funds.

Included in the $1.3 billion is an additional investment of $100 million into the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program, which all 300 municipalities and 82 counties across Mississippi may apply.

The plan also includes $57 million in grants to develop project-ready sites across Mississippi. Reeves said these sites are critical to attracting large businesses to the state because these sites will allow companies to relocate to Mississippi immediately.

The proposed infrastructure investments represent approximately $1.3 billion in project funding throughout Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Approximately $206 million would be allocated to eight projects here in the Pine Belt. These local projects include the following:

  •  Covington County: $20,000,000 for pavement restoration of US 84 East of Collins
  • Forrest County: 
    • $64,530,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 11- Phase 1
    • $111,900,000 for I-59 interchange improvements at I-59 and US 98- Phase 2
  • Economic Development Authority of Jones County: $250,000 for updated environmental due diligence, extending of existing roadways and constructing a temporary railroad crossing at the I-59 South Industrial Site
  • Marion County Economic Development District: $250,000 for environmental due diligence and access road improvements at the Marion Regional AirPlex and IndustryPlex
  • Greene County: $50,000 for environmental due diligence for 20 acres in Greene County Industrial Park
  • Wayne County Board of Supervisors: $25,000 for environmental due diligence at Meadowlands Industrial Park

A list showing all investment projects can be found HERE.

