Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting

Mothers of Murdered Sons
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Five arrests have now been made in connection to a mass shooting in Louisville, Mississippi.

Louisville Police identified the suspects as: Nazyrian Goss, 16, of Louisville; Eleshawn Clark, 16, of Louisville; Decameron Moore, 17, of Noxapater; Elvandrick Idom, 21, of Louisville; and Cameron Thompson, 16, of Louisville.

Mugshots provided by WCBI News

Police charged all suspects with aggravated assault. Upgraded charges are possible.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, in the parking lot of the Blackwell grocery store.

Five people were hurt and one person was killed — Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, died at a hospital in Jackson.

