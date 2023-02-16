Former assistant principal in Hinds County fired for reading ‘I Need a New Butt!’ turns page to a new life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This March will mark one year since Toby Price, a former assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School, was fired for reading a book titled “I need a New Butt!” to second graders.

Now, Price says he has a “new life!”

August 2022 marked the first year in 20 years for Toby Price to not walk into a school on the first day after being fired by the Hinds County School District for reading “I need a New Butt!” to students.

“That sucked hard! It was the first time in 20 years, you know, that I didn’t do that. I mean, there’s so much time and effort that all my family and everybody put into it, that we’re not just gonna let it let it walk away and just let it go like that,” Price explained.

After the school board upheld the Superintendent’s decision, he applied to other teaching jobs around the state. But with a lawsuit pending in Chancery Court, interviews were minimal.

“Sadly enough, no one in Mississippi would call,” Price said. “We had offers from all over the country to go and work. But at the time, you know, we weren’t just in a place where we can pick up and move.”

Despite not reading silly stories in a classroom, Price said doors opened for him that would allow him to share silly stories with the world.

“X Factor EDU, they came to me right after this happened, and they had similar occurrences.,” he said. “And they said, ‘Would you like to write a book for us?’ And I was like, yeah. Then within a month, we had the first book The Almost True Adventures of Tytus the monkey come out. And recently. The almost revenge to Titus the monkey, but this one is Mayhem at Midnight.”

The series, written and illustrated by Price, focused on teaching parents about children with autism all while keeping children entertained through silly stories.

Price said as he waits for his day in court, he and his family are looking to push forward to encourage kids to read through funny books.

“You give them engaging choices that they see as fun or entertaining, they’re definitely going to pick them up and read,” Price stated. “And when you take those things away, it’s just not going to happen. And that makes me horribly sad. So when I read it again, yes, in a heartbeat, in a heartbeat is too much fun not too.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.