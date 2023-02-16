First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day issued for Thursday due to threat of disruptive severe weather impacting a large part of our area. A brief lull in activity across central Mississippi is likely overnight ahead of more showers/storms into Thursday. A greater potential for severe weather is expected to emerge on Thursday as a stronger cold front swings in. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ remains in place for the area for the threat of damaging winds, hail, and a tornado with a 3/5 or Enhanced risk for areas of our southeastern counties. Most storms should clear our area by Thursday evening with occasional showers. In the wake of this front, much cooler air will filter in by late week with highs Friday afternoon in the 40s to near 50 degrees and lows overnight below freezing. Temperatures will quickly begin to warmup back above average by the end of the weekend and going into next week. 70s will return next week.

