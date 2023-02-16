FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI Jackson and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have released statements following an incident that involved multiple officers in January.

The statements come after the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it is investigating possible civil rights violations by the officer after a drug raid last month left Michael Jenkins with a bullet wound to the face.

FBI Jackson released a statement Wednesday night explaining that an investigation has been launched following the incident.

The FBI Jackson Field Office, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi have opened a federal civil rights investigation into a color of law incident involving the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI will conduct the investigation in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey released a statement as well acknowledging the situation.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody and we contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to investigate the actions of our deputies. We are fully cooperating with that ongoing investigation and will continue to do so. Rest assured, if any deputy or suspect involved in this incident is found to have broken the law, he will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

