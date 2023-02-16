FBI Jackson, Rankin Co. Sheriff release statements following incident with Rankin Co. officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FBI Jackson and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have released statements following an incident that involved multiple officers in January.
The statements come after the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it is investigating possible civil rights violations by the officer after a drug raid last month left Michael Jenkins with a bullet wound to the face.
FBI Jackson released a statement Wednesday night explaining that an investigation has been launched following the incident.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey released a statement as well acknowledging the situation.
